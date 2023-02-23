Brian Peabody wins his 200th game as head coach of Pima Men's Basketball

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima men's basketball head coach Brian Peabody won his 200th game with the school thanks to a 97-62 home victory over Chandler-Gilbert.

"It just means I'm getting old," joked Peabody. "I'm gray."

Peabody also amassed 443 wins as a high school coach before he became Pima head coach ten seasons ago.

"In high school, you get a lot of parents that are involved in their career and the whole situation," said Peabody. "At Pima College, you are just dealing with the student-athlete. I enjoy that more."

There are numerous former players who have gone on to great success, like longtime NBA assistant coach Jesse Mermeys. Current freshman Dillan Baker is the most recent winner of the Dick McConnell Award, which goes to the top high school player in southern Arizona.

"He just wants me to succeed," said Baker.

"They call you years later, 'Coach, I didn't know what you were talking about, but thank you for everything you've done,'" said Peabody.

Peabody and longtime assistant coach Mike Morgan show no signs of slowing down. In fact, this year's Aztec team leads the nation in assists.

"We're really sharing the ball," said Peabody. "It's just a close-knit team. I'm really, really enjoying this year. I hope it doesn't end soon."