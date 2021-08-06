Brennan Carroll brings lessons learned from his father to the Arizona staff

TUCSON, Arizona — Wildcat offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll grew up around the game of football.

"Football has always been around," said Carroll. "It was never not there."

That's because his father is Pete Carroll, the Seahawks Super Bowl winning coach who also won two national championships as head coach of USC.

Brennan Carroll was a Trojans position coach and the team's recruiting coordinator. However, when his Dad took the Seahawks job, Carroll initially remained in college football. And, he first worked with current Wildcat head coach Jedd Fisch at the University of Miami.

"Working with Coach Fisch, he's been such a great mentor to me. It made a real easy decision."

At Arizona, Carroll will run a pro style offense.

"Pro style will be the base, but we're going to play with a bunch of temp and play fast."

Brennan Carroll says he talks football with his father once a week, and he shared advice he was given upon taking the coordinator position with the Wildcats.

"Just be yourself. Go in there and have a blast. Trust what you've done before and carry over the values we have."