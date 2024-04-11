Bobby Wade's career comes full circle as Arizona Football's wide receivers coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Bobby Wade's career has come full circle as Arizona Football's all-time leading receiver is now its wide receivers coach.

A fifth round draft pick by the Chicago Bears, Wade enjoyed a seven year career in the NFL. He then got into coaching, and for the past five years Wade has been an assistant at Arizona State.

"It was different," said Wade of coaching at Arizona's rival. "It was difficult because we put so much into it during our playing time. Obviously, the further you get away from it, the easier it is."

When Brent Brennan, who was a Wildcat graduate assistant when Wade was a student-athlete, returned to Arizona as head coach, he brought Wade with him. Wade inherits a wide receiving group that includes Tetairoa McMillan, who is coming off a 1400 yard season.

"He's an awesome player," said Wade. "He's a special talent, a one of a kind talent that you don't see often."

Ironically, Wade will be coaching McMillan to break is Arizona career receiving record.