Blonde Ambition; Mica Mountain prepares for 4A Semifinals

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Thunderbolts are prepping for their second straight semi-final appearance. This Friday, they travel to Yuma Catholic.

It’s the last thing that stands between Mica Mountain and their first appearance in the State Title game.

“We know what it feels like to lose in the situation," Mica Mountain Quarterback, Jayden Thoreson said.

Last season, CDO handed the Bolts their second loss and headed to the 4A State Title, beating Yuma Catholic to become the 4A Champions.

This season, it's Mica in the Semifinals against the Shamrocks.

“We just see them as another team we have to beat to accomplish our goal that we set at the beginning of this season," Thoreson said.

The goal is to remain undefeated and claim the state championship.

It would be the first for the program, the first in school history and the first for head coach Pat Nugent.

"Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now," Nugent said. "This group and this stadium. You don’t get to a state championship without playing for four quarters.”

“We’re two games away," Thoreson said. “It’s one step at a time right now.

Each step is driven by the ‘Blonde Ambition.'

“We’re definitely a family this year," Thoreson said.

With matching blonde hair dyed by Nugent’s wife, Michelle, the Bolts are hoping it’s the change needed to bring home the title.

"That team chemistry is really showing up late in these playoff games," Thoreson said.

Mica and the 'blondies' take their ambition to Yuma Friday at 7 p.m.

