Bisbee High School cheer team to take national stage for first time

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee High School cheer team is making history by competing at the national level for the first time.

While the audience and judges will just see the roughly two-and-a-half-minute routine comprised of stunts, jumps, cheers, and dance; it’s been literal blood, sweat, and tears for the team to get to the level they’re now at.

Senior Marissa Delgado says her freshman-year self would never be able to imagine the team they have become over the last few years.

“We came from nothing. I can say we started from the bottom – with absolutely zero skills, zero stunts,” Delgado said.

She says their head coach Lauren Pierce, who took over three years ago, has transformed the program.

“I give her so many props because she has taken it to be such a great amazing team,” Delgado said.

While Pierce has a dance background, cheerleading was new to her.

“It’s really special because I came into this with no experience and my goal was just to have them do fun routines on the sidelines and during halftime that got the community kind of excited. The more excited they got, the more the girls were like, ‘Let’s try this, and what if we did this competition and what if we did this?’ When we ended last year, they were like, ‘Let’s go to nationals.’”

In December they made their dream a reality after qualifying for USA Spirit Nationalsin Anaheim, CA.

“It feels weird because honestly we never thought it was going to happen, but now that it has it’s crazy,” senior Angelina Romero said. “It’s exciting but nerve-racking at the same time.”

After qualifying to compete at the national competition, Pierce says the community came together to help the team with the cost of attending.

“We’ve done everything from GoFundMe, to raffle tickets, to barbacoa plates, to kiddie camp performances and donations from business sponsors. So we were able to meet 100% of our goal and these athletes paid next to nothing out of their own pockets to go.”

The team of 17 will first compete on Friday evening. They will compete in the Co-Ed Varsity Show Cheer Novice Non-tumbling Small division.

Coach Pierce says if they place in the top 5, they will compete in finals on Saturday. They will wrap up the trip with a visit to Disneyland on Sunday.

----

