Big Summer for San Xavier Little League

TUCSON, Arizona — It was back in February when San Xavier Little League president Letty Montero showed an baseball equipment shed that had been burglarized during a power outage at Manzanita Park.

"It was really heartbreaking because we didn't know what we were going to do," said Montero. "We were going to deplete our account."

She didn't have to as the San Xavier community responded by raising $14,000 for everything from scoreboard panels to catcher's equipment.

"We were able to acquire every piece of equipment that was missing."

The kids then responded on the field. So far, four teams have won their District 12 age division and are headed to their respective state tournament.

"It's a sense of pride."

The burglars were not caught. Extra security is being used so the kids can just concentrate on the field.

"It goes to show that when you invest in kids and you give them what they need to be successful, it shows out right there."