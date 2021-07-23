Best running back in indoor football gives Sugar Skulls hope for a playoff run

TUCSON, Ariz. — All Mike Jones does is score touchdowns.

The Sugar Skulls' running back leads all of indoor football with a total of 20 touchdowns. 15 rushing touchdowns and five TD catches.

"This is what I can do. I'm a weapon on this offense I'm a weapon on anything," Jones said. "You get me the ball in my hands and I'm liable to take it the distance every time."

Sugar Skulls coach Dixie Wooten said, "Look I'm going to ride your back. You know it's going to always keep us in the game. So, you know now we understand that we're going to always have a chance to win as long as we have Mike Jones scoring touchdowns."

"I love contact," Jones said. "If I wasn't playing offense I'd definitely be playing linebacker."

That linebacker mentality has served Jones well the last two weeks, scoring nine total touchdowns. This is his second season in Tucson and leader the IFL in rushing in 2019. He felt an obligation to Sugar Skulls fans after an early exit from the playoffs.

"I felt like I owed them. I felt like I let them, I got hurt in the first round of the playoffs," Jones said. "It was disappointing to me and I know it was disappointing to the fans. I just felt like I owed them something. So I had to come back."

Jones was a standout at Bethune-Cookman University before starting his indoor career. He says his ultimate oal is the NFL and he hopes to get a tryout with an NFL team after the indoor season.

"I'm going to go," Jones said. "I'm not going to stop play this game until I physically can't move anymore. "

Jones' more immediate goal is to lead the Sugar Skulls to the playoffs.

They host the Bismark Bucks Saturday night at 6:00 at Tucson Arena.

Watch it live on KWBA.