Berryhill, Ostendorp named First Team All-Pac 12

Stanley Berryhill poses with Jedd Fisch on Senior Day
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 07, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcat wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and punter Kyle Ostendorp were both named First Team All-Pac 12 by the conference on Tuesday.

Berryhill finished second in the Pac-12 with 83 total receptions and also made a big impact on special teams. Ostendorp led the conference with a 49.2 punting yard average.

Kyon Barrs was named to the second team. Additionally, Lucas Havrisik, Trevon Mason, Josh McCauley, and Anthony Pandy were honorable mention.

The last time the Wildcats had a player named to the All-Pac 12 First Team was in 2018 with running back J.J. Taylor.

