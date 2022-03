TUCSON, Arizona — Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin isn't expected to return to the Arizona Wildcats next season, although he wasn't ready to make such an announcement following last night's 72-60 loss to Houston in the Sweet 16.

"I'm going to get in the gym and get better," said Mathurin, a sophomore, when asked about his future.

Mathurin, who is from Montreal, averaged 17.7 points per game on 45% field shooting. He is a projected NBA draft lottery pick.