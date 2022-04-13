Bennedict Mathurin declares for the NBA draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin is declaring for the NBA draft.

Thank you Arizona for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EJD44IWshy — Bennedict Mathurin (@BennMathurin) April 13, 2022

Mathurin made the announcement on Twitter. He led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He was the Pac-12 tournament's Most Outstanding Player, and he helped lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Mathurin, a sophomore from Montreal, is a projected NBA lottery draft pick.

