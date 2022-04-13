Watch
Bennedict Mathurin declares for the NBA draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin is declaring for the NBA draft.

Mathurin made the announcement on Twitter. He led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He was the Pac-12 tournament's Most Outstanding Player, and he helped lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Mathurin, a sophomore from Montreal, is a projected NBA lottery draft pick.

