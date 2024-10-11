Bench to bedside: Arizona Women's Basketball strengthens partnership with U of A Arthritis Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 40 years ago, program legend and U of A men's basketball head coach Lute Olson led the way for Arizona Athletics to partner with the school's Arthritis Center.

It's a legacy women's team head coach Adia Barnes does not take lightly. A few years ago, Barnes was asked to take on the mantle as a partner and leader. For her, it was opportunity not only to support research, but to share her own struggles with arthritis.

“I can barely like bend down sometimes. I needed two knee replacements," Barnes said. "It affects all of us."

“She was just so enthusiastic and such a great supporter," UA Arthritis Center director Kent Kwoh said. "Now we’re really going to be working with her and her team moving forward.

This year's Bear Down celebration marked the first time the women's joined Barnes to support the center's research. U of A athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois also joined the occasion at the Health Sciences Innovation Building. It's something Kwoh said he's grateful to see, because this condition may affect many of the students later in life.

“Athletes develop osteoarthritis much earlier than other individuals who may get it in their 60s or 70s," Kwoh said. "Athletes may get it in their 30s or 40s."

Barnes says some of her athletes are already feeling the symptoms and limitations, so she's encouraging them to learn about arthritis and to share their stories with the community. All proceeds in this fundraiser will directly support research being done at the U of A Arthritis Center.

“The research and all the stuff behind is very important for any athlete," Barnes said. "Having them involved with important initiatives on campus and be a part of something bigger than basketball, it’s more impactful.”

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

