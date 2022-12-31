Barstool Sports hosts Tailgate Festival ahead of Arizona bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl brought thousands of Wyoming and Ohio college football fans to Arizona Stadium.

After Barstool had to cancel what would have been their debut bowl game last year due to COVID-19, fans were even more excited for this year's bowl game.

“We think it’s going to be a great game today. It’s going to be fun to have everyone out here for a bowl game and Barstool Sports is putting on a great show so it should be a great game. Wyoming all the way,” said one Tucsonan.

Prior to kickoff, Barstool hosted a tailgate festival at the University of Arizona, East mall where fans gathered for food, drinks, games, and last minute team gear.