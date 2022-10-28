Barstool Sports donates $1M to Arizona businesses affected by pandemic

TUCSON, Arizona — Barstool Sports, which sponsors the Arizona Bowl, is donating $1M to Arizona businesses that are still feeling the affects of the pandemic.

The announcement was made during the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl kickoff luncheon at the Tucson Convention Center.

"We are so excited to commit these dollars to Arizona and support those businesses still struggling from the consequences of the pandemic," said Erika Nardini, the CEO of Barstool Sports.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for grants ranging from $25K to $50K, and recipients will be announced prior to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

During the luncheon, former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski received the Dick Tomey Arizona Strong Award. The award, which is given annually to honor the late Wildcat coach, is given to someone who has made a significant contribution to the southern Arizona community.

"I met him a few times at a couple of events," said Gronkowski. "I know other alumni well that played for him. He just told me about his strength, his courage, his love for his players and coaches. And his work ethic was second to none."

Gronkowski is also in Tucson for University of Arizona homecoming, as the Wildcats host USC on Saturday.