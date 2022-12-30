Barstool Sport's 'Big Cat' previews Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona — — The Arizona Bowl is now just one day away.

The returning Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) will face the Ohio Bobcats (9-4) on Friday at Arizona Stadium.

The bowl is to feature several Barstool Sports personalities like Dan "Big Cat" Katz, as well as the face of the brand and CEO, Dave Portnoy.

Barstool's goal was to create a bowl game experience that was sure to be different than the others.

"Frank the Tank is doing the coin flip. Jersey Jerry, one of our guys, is running out and grabbing the T's for Wyoming. We have a halftime show. We have games, field goal contests-it's everything. We are really trying to make the bowl game something different from start to finish," Big Cat said.

In typical Barstool fashion, the streaming broadcast will aim to have you feel as if you are sitting in the locker room talking with your buddies.

"I think people are going to really love watching it because we talk about sports from a fan's perspective. Dave and I are not traditionally trained in sports media, Jake is. Thankfully, since he is doing the play-by-play but I think that aspect where it's something so different and just regular guys talking about a football game, will make it really fun."

Tickets are still available and all game information can be found on The Arizona Bowl.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. MST.