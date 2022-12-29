Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is a year and a half in the making

TUCSON, Arizona — Wyoming Football head coach Craig Bohl remembers the reaction from his players when they were selected to play Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

"I know as soon as we were selected they were jumping up and down," said Bohl. "It was Barstool."

It's been a year and a half since Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy arrived in Tucson for the announcement that his company would sponsor the Arizona Bowl. However, the 2021 game was canceled when Boise State dropped out due to Covid-19.

For Boise State, the Arizona Bowl is a lower tier game than what they are accustomed to playing in December. That's not how this year's coaches see it.

"It's a great opportunity to get the Ohio brand out," said Ohio head coach Tim Albin. "Our guys are excited to play the game and are very appreciative."

"This is going to be an opportunity for us to showcase our football game in a different light," said Bohl.

Bohl is referring to how the game will be streamed. It's not on cable TV. And, it will likely be viewed by a younger audience familiar with Barstool's edgy brand. Barstool's well documented past caused Pima County to withdraw $40,000 of funding last year, and it also caused some to speculate it was the real reason behind Boise State's backing out of the game.

"I get where Barstool is at with some of their angles," said Bohl. "But, from what I've been told, and from everything I've experienced, it is first class."

The bowl game is not-for-profit, and it has donated more than $4.5 million to local charities in its seven-year existence. Barstool's agreement is for three years.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats are looking forward to meeting "Big Cat," one of Barstool Sports' personalities. These teams don't have reservations with Barstool. They want reservations, and they are Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

"Barstool is definitely popular with our generation," said Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs." And, it's cool to play in their bowl game.