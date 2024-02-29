Watch Now
Balanced attack leads No. 6 Arizona over ASU 85-67

Arizona Arizona St Basketball
Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 85-67. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 00:46:26-05

TEMPE, Arizona — All five starters scored in double figures as Arizona won at ASU, 85-67, sweeping the Sun Devils in what may be their final time matching up as Pac-12 opponents.

Kylan Boswell had a game-high 17 points. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth straight double double.

The Wildcats scored the game's first six points and never trailed.

Both teams move to the Big 12, next season, though they could meet in the Pac-12 post-season tournament.

The Wildcats improve to 22-6 (12-4) and will host Oregon on Saturday.

