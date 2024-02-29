Balanced attack leads No. 6 Arizona over ASU 85-67

TEMPE, Arizona — All five starters scored in double figures as Arizona won at ASU, 85-67, sweeping the Sun Devils in what may be their final time matching up as Pac-12 opponents.

Kylan Boswell had a game-high 17 points. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth straight double double.

The Wildcats scored the game's first six points and never trailed.

Both teams move to the Big 12, next season, though they could meet in the Pac-12 post-season tournament.

The Wildcats improve to 22-6 (12-4) and will host Oregon on Saturday.