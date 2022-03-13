Watch
Back in the Big Dance: Arizona men's basketball No. 1 seed in South Region

Wildcats will face No. 16 Wright St./Bryant
UA Basketball Pac-12 champs
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona men's basketball is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's South Region.

The Wildcats will play in the first round Friday in San Diego, facing the winner of the First Four matchup between Wright State and Bryant.

Tommy Lloyd's team is coming off a phenomenal season, going 31-3 and winning the Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships. They are the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament's 68-team field.

