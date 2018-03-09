Ayton and Wildcats face familiar foe in Pac-12 semifinals

TUCSON, Ariz. - Deandre Ayton is on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated. The Arizona freshman phenom is surrounded by some of college basketball's all-time greatest players.

Sports Illustrated ask the question: "shining moments: who's got next?" Ayton is on the magazine's short list of players who could bust out this year.

Before the NCAA Tournament, Ayton and the Wildcats are trying to win the Pac-12 Tournament. Friday at 7 p.m. the Cats face the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals in Las Vegas.

The battle of the Pac-12 powers is the second meeting of the season. UCLA beat Arizona at McKale Center. That was the Wildcats only home loss of the season.

This is the sixth time in the last seven Pac-12 Tournaments the two schools will have met. This will be the tenth head-to-head matchup between the two programs in Pac-12 Conference Tournament history. UCLA holds the 5-4 edge in those previous nine match-ups.