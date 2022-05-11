Watch
ASU leading scorer Jade Loville transfers to Arizona

Posted at 10:04 PM, May 10, 2022
TUCSON, Arizona — The leading scorer for the Sun Devils women's basketball team is now a Wildcat.

Jade Loville, who led Arizona State last season with 16.6 points per game, is transferring to Arizona according to the team's twitter account. She scored 27 points in ASU's win over Arizona last season in Tempe.

Loville is a 5'11'' wing player who is a senior. She will have one season of eligibility with the Wildcats. Loville began her career at Boise State.

Arizona has also announced commitments from two other transfers, Oklahoma State's Lauren Fields and West Virginia's Esmery Martinez.

