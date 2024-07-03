As two major soccer tournaments continue, Tucson soccer fans gather to watch the games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Suspense hung heavy in the air. Soccer fans, with their eyes glued to Zerai's International Bar's television screens, gripped their hands, praying that the next few moments of the game will be in their favor. Germany's Kai Havertz stepped up to the ball for the penalty shot and kicks it straight into Denmark's net.

And the German soccer fans couldn't contain themselves. Each erupted in cheers and celebratory whistles.

"I just love watching the games," Robijn Vangiesen, a soccer fan, said. "It's a beautiful game"

He and other Tucsonans found Zerai's International Bar, which has become a hub for fans to watch international sports. The owner, Lucas Gebremarian opened Zerai's about two months ago, connected to his family's restaurant Zemam's Ethiopian.

"There's not too many places that will open to watch soccer at 6 in the morning," he said.

He said they've been opening early to play the games like cricket, soccer and other international sports.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

