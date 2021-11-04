Artificial Intelligence Concessions at McKale Center

TUCSON, Arizona — On a night when the Arizona Wildcats put the ball on the court, there's a new way to put your concessions on the scanner.

An artificial intelligent checkout device recognizes your items, and you can prepay for them.

"You can be in your seat and download and order and have a designated pickup," said athletic director Dave Heeke.

The new concessions operator at McKale Center is Aramark. And, your cash is as good as a missed foul shot.

"We have mobile purchasing, cashless, and touchless," added Heeke.

Some of the items on the menu include BBQ pork nachos, an Italian sausage, and a veggie dog. There are Barrio chocolate chip cookies and more traditional items. To wash it down, a 24 ounce premium beer costs $15.

"We've got a variety of items with a variety of price points to let fans choose what they want to partake in while they're here."