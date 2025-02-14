Arizona Baseball's Mason Russell: The sounds of spring include guitar strings

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona left handed pitcher Mason Russell hasn't yet thrown a collegiate pitch, but he's well thought of enough to be named Big 12 preseason freshman of the season.

"You know, I think there's going to be a lot of expectations on everybody," said Mason Russell.

Long before Mason put on a University of Arizona hat, he was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of ten.

"At first, it was something I thought about a lot," added Russell. "Now, it's just another part of my life. It's good. It definitely made me who I am.

Mason still gives himself insulin each time he eats.

His father played basketball at Pima College but Mason preferred baseball. He starred at Queen Creek's Casteel High School and was named the No. 6 left handed pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game. He chose to come to Arizona despite being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

"Growing up here in Arizona was a big part of my decision."

He joins the Wildcats with this twin brother Tyler, an outfielder.

"We're both loving it, and we're really fortunate to be here."

During his free time, he Mason goes from baseball stitches to guitar springs. He recently performed for the team at McKale Center with teammate Kade Thompson.

"It's pretty cool that you can have something off the field that you can relax with."

With a four pitch repertoire, Mason's favorite sound is still strike three, something we could hear a lot at Hi Corbett Field this season.