Arizona's Jordan Brown wins Pac-12 6th Man Award

TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona sophomore forward Jordan Brown became the first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Brown began the season as a starter before coming off the bench. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 51.5% from the field. Brown ranked ninth in the conference in field goal percentage and 13th in blocked shots.

Junior guard James Akinjo was one of ten players to be named First-Team All-Conference. Akinjo, who was the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2019 while playing for Georgetown, became the first Wildcat since T.J. McConnell in 2015 to lead the Pac-12 in assists in league play with 117.

Azoulas Tubelis and Benn Mathurin were named to the All-Freshmen Team.