Arizona's home game vs. Washington postponed

Arizona Athletics
Arizona Basketball
Posted at 8:14 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 22:21:09-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men's basketball will not play its Pac-12 opener on Thursday night.

The reason is because of Covid-19 within the Washington Huskies program. The Wildcats game at Oregon State on Sunday will still be played as scheduled.

The Wildcats were planning a tribute to Lute Olson at halftime. The game will be made up at a later date.

