Arizona's home game vs. Washington postponed

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men's basketball will not play its Pac-12 opener on Thursday night.

The reason is because of Covid-19 within the Washington Huskies program. The Wildcats game at Oregon State on Sunday will still be played as scheduled.

The Wildcats were planning a tribute to Lute Olson at halftime. The game will be made up at a later date.

SCHEDULE NEWS: Thursday's game against Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19 impacts within the Huskies program.



The Pac-12 Conference will work with both schools to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.



📰: https://t.co/9ELy1VQDBi — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 2, 2021