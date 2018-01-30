Arizona's Dusan Ristic wins Pac-12 player of the week

TUCSON - Arizona senior Dusan Ristic is the Pac-12 player of the week following a home sweep of Colorado and Utah.

Ristic averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 84.2 percent from the field on 19 attempts.

The Serbian's week was capped by his new career high of 23 points in his team's one-point win over Utah. The 7-footer buried a trio of three-pointers in the win over the Utes. Ristic's three-of-three shooting from beyond the arc came after connecting on eight of his 20 prior attempts from deep in his 127 prior appearances.



The 23-point showing versus Utah pushed Ristic over 1,000 points for his career and made him the 28th player in program history to score 1,000 points and grab 500 rebounds in a career.

The weekly honor is the first of Ristic's career and Arizona's fourth of the season. Allonzo Trier was the conference player of the week after the opening weekend while Deandre Ayton took home the award twice.

