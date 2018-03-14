Arizona's DeAndre Ayton a finalist for Naismith Award

TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona freshman DeAndre Ayton is one of four finalists for the Naismith Award, given to college basketball's most outstanding player.

Ayton, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, is averaging 20.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He was also named Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament, and was featured on the regional cover of this week's edition of Sports Illustrated.

"DeAndre has been in the spotlight the last couple of years as a great high school player," said head coach Sean Miller. "He's played in the McDonalds All-American Game. He's played in every scenario during the regular season and the conference tournament games. Those are things that you start to live with and be ready for."

Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Villanova's Jalen Brunson, and DeVonte Graham from Kansas are the other finalists.

Today, the 7'1'' Ayton and the Wildcats left for Boise, Idaho. Arizona will play the Buffalo Bulls in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.