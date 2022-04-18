Arizona's Christian Koloko enters the 2022 NBA Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year says he has entered the 2022 NBA Draft. In a letter posted to Twitter Monday, Arizona's Christian Koloko says he made the decision after "much prayer and deliberation" with family.

Koloko also broke the news during an interview with Shams Charania with The Athletic and Stadium. During the interview, Koloko says he believes he is ready to get to the next level of play and opportunity.

In Koloko's letter, he says he has been blessed at Arizona and to "have learned from two great coaches in Coach Miller and Coach Lloyd." He goes on to thank fans and his family for their support during his time at school.

In his 2021-22 Junior Season at Arizona, Koloko tied the Arizona single-season record for blocked shots with 102 and ranks 5th in Arizona history in career blocked shots with 162. He was also named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semi-finalist and the Pac-12 Player of the Week back in November.

