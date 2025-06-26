Arizona's Carter Bryant drafted by San Antonio Spurs as lottery pick

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The San Antonio Spurs have selected Arizona's Carter Bryant with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season while coming off the bench.

"Carter is a 100-percentile character and 100-percentile talent," said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd last week. "To me, when you have that, it's hard to bet against him. I think he's going to be tremendously successful."

This makes Bryant the fourth Wildcat picked by the Spurs, who also picked legendary Arizona player Sean Elliott. Reggie Geary and Marcus Williams were also drafted by San Antonio.

Bryant is the first Arizona Wildcat to be a lottery pick since the Indiana Pacers selected Bennedict Mathurin with the 6th selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Arizona now has had 27 first-round picks overall in the history of the NBA Draft. Bryant is the 76th player in program history to be drafted.

