Arizona's Ayton now looks towards NBA Draft

Pat Parris
5:34 AM, Mar 16, 2018
Arizona Wildcat freshman center Deandre Ayton declares for NBA Draft after loss

TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 21: Deandre Ayton #13 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the college basketball game against the Connecticut Huskies at McKale Center on December 21, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 73-58. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona freshman center Deandre Ayton was only expected to play for the Wildcats for one season. There is little doubt he will go early in the NBA Draft in June, perhaps even first overall. 

The only surprise about Ayton's announcement that he is turning pro is that it came on March 15. 

Ayton and the Wildcats had hopes of a deep NCAA Tournament run. That ended with a surprising loss in the first round to Buffalo. 

Following the game Thursday night, Ayton announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft. 

"I think it's the right thing to do, right now, said Ayton. "I think I'm ready for the NBA. I just have to finish off school right and just work this summer and play for the draft." 

Junior guard Alonzo Trier also announced his intentions to leave Arizona and enter this June's NBA Draft. 

"I'm not worried about [jumping to the NBA] right now, but I'm closing the book on this chapter and looking forward to the next one in my life," Trier told ESPN. "It's a pleasure to be coached by [Sean Miller] and be a part of him and this program for three years." 

The departure of Ayton and Trier means the Wildcats are losing their top five scorers from this season. Sean Miller currently has no commitments in their 2018 recruiting class.

