Arizona's animated defensive coordinator, Don Brown

TUCSON, ARizona — At 65 years old, Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown is perhaps the most animated Wildcat on the practice field.

"If they can't handle the chaos on the practice field, how are they going to handle playing on Sunday afternoon," said Brown while waving around his arms.

"It's special," said Wildcat safeties coach Chuck Cecil. "For someone who has done it as long as he has, to still have the passion."

The five-time nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation, joined the Wildcats from Michigan, where he was their defensive coordinator. It's also where he used to work with Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.

"When I went to Boston College, we were 128th in defense," said Brown. Two years later, we were first."

Brown dismisses that 44 years of experience makes him old fashioned.

"We analytically look at every call at the end of the day," said Brown.

Brown is known for heavily blitzing the quarterback, earning him the nickname, "Dr. Blitz."

"I've been called worse," he said.