TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Women's Basketball star Aari McDonald declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft Tuesday.

McDonald, a 5-6, senior-guard, who averaged 33 points and 9 assists, made her announcement via Twitter.

McDonald was the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

She also led Arizona to the national championship game, losing to Stanford 54-53.