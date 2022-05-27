Arizona Women's & Men's Golf to get a new home

TUCSON, Arizona — The University of Arizona championship golf teams will now get a state of the art facility.

The Bill Clements Golf Center at the Tucson Country Club will be the new home for University of Arizona women's and men's golf.

The nearly $15 million dollar project will include a laser-guided putting green, hitting bays, locker rooms, a student-athlete lounge and a medical services room among other amenities.

"The Clements Golf Center is crucial to our ability to recruit future champions from across the country and around the globe while providing a state-of-the-art space for Wildcats to grow and develop as golfers and as students," said women's head golf coach Laura Ianello.

The University of Arizona hopes to break ground on the project this summer and will continue to raise funds towards completion.