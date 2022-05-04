Arizona Women's Golf Headed to NCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Women's Golf will be part of the Albuquerque Regional for their 29th consecutive trip to the NCAA postseason. The Wildcats will be the fourth seed when competition begins this Monday at the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico.

"We are excited to be a part of the Albuquerque Regional at a course that we have experience at," said head coach Laura Ianello in a statement. "Our young ladies work and compete so hard throughout the entire year to reach NCAA Regionals, and I am proud to see our team reach this goal again. We've seen every type of course and weather thrown at us this year, and I feel it prepared us for the challenges of the postseason."

The Wildcats are coming off an appearance in last year's national semifinals. They will be joined by the Pac-12's Oregon, Florida, and top seeded Texas. Georgia, TCU, Louisville, North Texas, Oklahoma, Sam Houston State, Northern Arizona and New Mexico State round out the field.

This year's regionals will have a new format as the number of regional sites expanded from four to six. The top four teams from each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona in late May.

This regional site is familiar to Arizona, who last played the Championship Course last sason in New Mexico's annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. Ya Chun Chag, Gile Bite Starkute, and Maya Benita are returners on this year's roster that participated in the Lobos' home tournament.

