Arizona Women's Basketball wins exhibition game by 59

Madi Connor sets up for a 3-point shot
Posted at 10:54 PM, Oct 28, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Women's Basketball defeated Eastern New Mexico, 84-25, in an exhibition game at McKale Center.

The game was the first for the team in front of its fans since March 1st, 2020, and 5,948 showed up to see a mix of returnees and new players on the 22nd ranked Wildcats.

Maddison Conner and Taylor Chavez tied for a team-high with 12 points for the Wildcats, who are coming off an appearance in the national title game.

Arizona will play another exhibition game on November 5th against Arizona Christian before opening season against Cal State Northridge on November 9th.

