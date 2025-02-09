Watch Now
Arizona Women's Basketball wins 66-59 over in-state rival Arizona State

Arizona shakes inconsistent first half to get 66-59 win over Arizona State. Jada Williams leading the Wildcats with 18 points.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Women's Basketball beat in-state rival, Arizona State, 66-59 on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats snapping their two game losing streak.

Arizona was led by Jada Williams with 18 points. Breya Cunningham right behind with 16 points and leading the Wildcats with 8 rebounds.

Up next, Arizona travels to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

