Arizona Women's Basketball unveils Final Four banner at McKale

The Wildcat Women's Basketball Final Four banner hangs at McKale Center
Posted at 10:41 PM, Nov 15, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — McKale Center has a new ornament hanging for the holidays.

The Wildcat women's basketball team unveiled its 2021 Final Four banner following a 93-38 home win over Texas Southern. Arizona made it all the way to the championship game in last season's NCAA Tournament which was played in San Antonio.

"It's awesome," said head coach Adia Barnes. "It's always great when you are the first of something. Just like when I came here as a player, we were awful my first year. And, then we got better. And then, we were the first to make history. Unfortunately, it's not a championship banner so that kind of stings a little bit."

"I mean, it's just exciting to see that and to know that we were there," said forward Cate Reese. "It also shows that we have unfinished business. Like Adia said, we lost with six seconds left."

It's was the first Final Four appearance in program history. This year's team is currently ranked 11th and is now 3-0 after the win.

