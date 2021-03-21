Arizona Women's Basketball to open NCAA Tournament versus Stony Brook on Monday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Arizona's first-ever game against Stony Brook will be its first NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

The Wildcats would have been in the NCAA Tournament last season had it not been canceled due to Covid-19. This season, they were chosen as a number three seed.

"I’m happy and just blessed to be here," said guard Aari McDonald, the Pac-12 Player of the Year. "I’m pretty sure my teammates can say the same. This is what we waited for a year later, and we’re finally here, so it’s crazy to think we’re here. I’m excited. I’m just ready to play, honestly."

"Like Aari said, this is two years in the making," said junior Cate Reese. "We were supposed to go last year, and unfortunately, everyone got cut short, but, this is our time now. It’s good to finish off a season and finally get an answer of how the NCAA tournament is, and how we’re going to compete together at a higher level, so we’re ready to get that first game going."

This year's entire tournament will be played in San Antonio. Arizona's game is scheduled for 11:00 am Arizona time, and it is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2.