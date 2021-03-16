Arizona Women's Basketball to meet Stony Brook in the first round

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Women's Basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

The 16-5 Wildcats are a number three seed, and they will play Stony Brook in the first round, Monday, in San Antonio. The team watched the selection show on the jumbotron at McKale Center.

"The great thing for us is that we didn't experience this last year," said head coach Adia Barnes, referring to the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to COVID-19. "Last year, we did all this hard work, we had ourselves in a good position, and then it was all canceled. So, this year, to see it come alive, and to sit there and be waiting and to see your name called, it's just an awesome feeling. Just really, really excited."

"Everybody was happy," said Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald. "Everybody was dancing. It's an exciting moment. It's a big day for our program. They haven't to the tournament in years. It's a blessing. But, now that we're there, the work doesn't stop. We've got to keep getting better, and stay focused."

Monday's game will start at 11:00 Tucson time.

