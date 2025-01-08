Arizona Women's Basketball to host Baylor on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Women's Basketball ended the year of 2024 on a low, losing at home to Utah by 21 points.

“That was our worst game by far of the season and our worst that we’ve played here in a long time," Head Coach, Adia Barnes said.

But the Wildcats started 2025 off on a high, dominating UCF 75-53.

“I’m just happy with how we responded after the Utah loss," Barnes said. "To see a young team respond, travel across the country, and get it together, I thought that was pretty good and so now, it's about how will we respond coming back home.”

The response came after a shake-up in the starting five.

Freshmen Lauryn Swann and Mailien Rolf got the start Saturday over sophomore Skylar Jones and junior Paulina Paris.

This week, Swann was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time.

“She really stepped up mentally and was prepared and intentional about the way she played against UCF," Barnes said.

Barnes hasn't named the starting five against Baylor but is hopeful they can maintain a winning record in conference play.

“Being young and the lack of leadership and experience, you have those things," Barnes said. "As the teams get better and we get further in our conference, we have to learn from that and be mature enough to approach every game with a winning mentality.”

Tip-off is tomorrow at 6 p.m. at McKale.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

