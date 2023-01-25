Arizona Women's Basketball recruits named McDonalds All-Americans

TUCSON, Arizona — Incoming Arizona Wildcats Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were selected to participate in the prestigious McDonalds All-American Game, making them the fourth and fifth players in program history to earn the honor.

Arizona could have had a third player named to the game, but Montaya Dew graduated high school early and is therefore ineligible. She is grayshirting with the team.

Williams and Cunningham are teammates at La Jolla Country Day School. Williams, a 5'6'' point guard, is originally from Kansas City, Missouri. She won gold medals with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Cunningham, who is 6'4'', is a native of Chula Vista, California. She is a consensus top-five overall prospect in recruiting rankings. Last season, Cunningham helped Country Day to a 25-3 record and led the team with 18.4 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and a field goal percentage of 64%.

