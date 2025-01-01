Arizona Women's Basketball loses to Utah 69-48 in Big 12 home opener

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona women’s basketball closing out 2024 hosting Utah in the Big 12 Home Opener.

The Wildcats struggled Tuesday afternoon on both sides of the ball.

Down 42-19 with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter, Arizona finally gets their first points of the half on a three-pointer from freshman guard, Lauryn Swann.

Her first of three consecutive three-pointers, scoring all nine of the Wildcats points in the third, finishing the game with a career-high 22 points.

But, Utah still had all the control handing Arizona the 69-48 loss. It's the first time the Utes have won in Tucson since 2018.

It was the Wildcats lowest offensive performance this season.

“I don’t know why we were hesitant," Head Coach, Adia Barnes said. "I don’t know why we weren’t going downhill. It’s the same things we do, and I think we’ve gotten better offensively but today it didn't show that.”

Barnes is hoping to find an offensive rhythm in the new year as they continue conference play January 4th against Central Florida

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

