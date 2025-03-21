Arizona Women's Basketball falls to NAU 71-69 to end their season

TUCSON, Ariz. — After missing out on the NCAA Women's Tournament, Arizona Women's Basketball earned the No. 2 seed in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament. In a game with eight ties and seven lead changes, the Wildcats lost to NAU in Round One of the WBIT on Thursday night.

With 5.6 seconds on the clock, Arizona was down by two with a chance to tie the game, but sophomore guard, Skylar Jones, couldn't get a shot up. They ended up losing to the Lumberjacks, 71-69, ending their season. Jones led the Wildcats with 21 points.

“I’m just going to be honest; I didn’t really want to play," Jones said. "I told you all that in the other press conference. I was in pain, and I didn’t really want to play, but I still was like, 'If I’m going to play, I’m going to go hard. I’m going to at least try,' and I feel like I did that.”

“Going into this WBIT, I did not think we were going to win the WBIT," Arizona Coach Adia Barnes said. "I felt very different going into the WNIT in 2019, we wanted to win it, we wanted to play. We did not want to play here. We were discouraged not being in the NCAA Tournament and so we didn’t, I’m not saying everyone didn’t but overall, collectively we didn’t want to win. We were indifferent and that’s how we played.”

