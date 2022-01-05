Arizona women's basketball coach says she contracted COVID-19 in December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes said she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

In a Wednesday press conference, Barnes said she passed the infection to her daughter. She said her case "wasn't devastating for me. It was like a bad cold" and that both she and her daughter — who contracted a fever — have recovered.

Arizona has had several games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in either its program or those of its opponents. The team, which reached the national championship game last season, is 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country.

Arizona will face Southern Cal at 4 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles. The game was scheduled in December but postponed due to infections within the Southern Cal program.

