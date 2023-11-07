Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona women win season opener at New Mexico State, 68-57.

Arizona Athletics
Arizona Athletics
Arizona Athletics
Arizona Athletics
Posted at 10:55 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 00:58:41-05

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Arizona Women's Basketball defeated New Mexico State, 68-57, on the road, to begin its 2023-24 season on Monday.

Breya Cunningham scored a double-double in her collegiate debut with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go alongside 10 rebounds, five blocks and one assist.

She was one of three Wildcats to score in double figures as Kailyn Gilbert scored 16 points and Maya Nnaji added 15.

Arizona returns to Tucson for its first home matchup of the season on Friday when it hosts Northern Arizona in McKale Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Online
Scripps Sports Coyotes 720p.png

Sports

KGUN 9, ABC15, Scripps Sports announce partnership with Arizona Coyotes

abc15.com staff
12:13 PM, Oct 05, 2023