Arizona women win season opener at New Mexico State, 68-57.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Arizona Women's Basketball defeated New Mexico State, 68-57, on the road, to begin its 2023-24 season on Monday.

Breya Cunningham scored a double-double in her collegiate debut with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go alongside 10 rebounds, five blocks and one assist.

She was one of three Wildcats to score in double figures as Kailyn Gilbert scored 16 points and Maya Nnaji added 15.

All smiles for the first win of the season 😁#MadeForIt x #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/QBKPvAhjUS — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) November 7, 2023

Arizona returns to Tucson for its first home matchup of the season on Friday when it hosts Northern Arizona in McKale Center.

