TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona women's basketball defeated Cal Sate LA, 83-52, in its final tune-up before the season begins next Monday.

Skylar Jones had 16 points, Jada Williams added 15, and Breya Cunningham scored 14 for Arizona. The Wildcats forced 30 turnovers, including twenty steals.

The season begins next Monday night against UT-Arlington at McKale Center.