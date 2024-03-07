Watch Now
Arizona women hold off Washington, 58-50, in Pac-12 first round

Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 23:10:13-05

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Helena Pueyo had 14 points and 5 steals as No. 7 seed Arizona defeated No. 10 seed Washington, 58-50, in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats had a 13 steals as a team and held Washington to 9 third quarter points.

"It wasn't pretty, but we found a way to win," Adia Barnes told the Pac-12 Network after the win.

Arizona advances to face No. 2 seed USC in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Wildcats recently lost to the Trojans at McKale Center in two overtimes.

