Arizona women hold off Washington, 58-50, in Pac-12 first round

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Helena Pueyo had 14 points and 5 steals as No. 7 seed Arizona defeated No. 10 seed Washington, 58-50, in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats had a 13 steals as a team and held Washington to 9 third quarter points.

"It wasn't pretty, but we found a way to win," Adia Barnes told the Pac-12 Network after the win.

Arizona advances to face No. 2 seed USC in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Wildcats recently lost to the Trojans at McKale Center in two overtimes.