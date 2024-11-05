Arizona women defeat UT-Arlington, 73-54, to open the season at McKale Center

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona scored 30 of its 73 points from the bench as the Wildcats defeated UT-Arlington, 73-54 to open the season at McKale Center.

Breya Cunningham, Isis Beh, Jada Williams, and Sahnya Jah each scored ten points in a balanced attack. The Wildcats held the Mavericks to just 33% shooting from the field.

"Whoever is scoring, we are happy for them," said Beh, who started. "Everyone is coming off the bench with good energy."

Cunningham recovered from early foul trouble to record ten rebounds and notch a double-double. It was also the first game in two years for redshirt freshman Montaya Dew, who is coming off an ACL injury.

The Wildcats host Tarleton State on Thursday as they open up the season with four games in nine days.

