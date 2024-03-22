Arizona women defeat Auburn, 69-59 in NCAA First Four game

STORRS, Connecticut — Jada Williams scored seventeen points as Arizona defeated Auburn, 69-59, in an NCAA First Four game on Thursday.

The Wildcats and Tigers met in a battle of No. 10 seeds. Arizona led throughout and its defense forced 23 Auburn turnovers.

Helena Pueyo scored sixteen points, Esmery Martinez had fourteen points, and Sklyer Jones chipped in with 13 in a balanced attack.

Auburn leading scorer Honesty Scott-Grayson managed just 13 points before fouling out.

Arizona will play Syracuse in a first round game on Thursday.