Arizona Wildcats unveil 2021 football schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats announced their 2021 football schedule Tuesday.

New coach Jedd Fisch will lead the team to its season opener Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU.

Following home games against San Diego State and NAU the next two weeks, Pac-12 play starts Sept. 25 at Oregon.

The home conference slate includes matchups with UCLA (Oct. 9), Washington (Oct. 22), Cal (Nov. 6) and Utah (Nov. 13). The final two games of the season are on the road at Washington State (Nov. 19) and ASU (Nov. 27).

The team went winless in 2020, going 0-5 and firing coach Kevin Sumlin after losing 70-7 to ASU.