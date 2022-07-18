Arizona Wildcats to renew basketball rivalry with Duke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona-Duke rivalry has been renewed.

The Arizona Wildcats will take on the Duke Blue Devils in two regular-season basketball games in 2023 and 24.

Arizona will play at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 10, 2023. and Duke will play at McKale Center Nov. 21, 2024.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about.”

Arizona leads the all-time series 5 games to 4 and has won the last two matchups, in 2011 and 2013. Duke beat Arizona in the 2001 National Championship game.

"I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said in a statement. “For our team, I'm grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport."

